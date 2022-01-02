EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Reaches $168,810.23

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $168,810.23 and $3,032.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

