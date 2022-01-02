DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.20% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 212,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

