Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,830 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,830 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna by 849.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 37,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $4,732,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 530.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.3% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

Shares of CI stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average is $216.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.