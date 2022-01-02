Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,172 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $354,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 29.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,369,000 after acquiring an additional 426,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $281.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.26. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

