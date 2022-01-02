Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

