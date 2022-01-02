Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $623,000 in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $1,981,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $55,213,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of STVN opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51. Stevanato Group Spa has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

