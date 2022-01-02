Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,003 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after buying an additional 75,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,562 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 411.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 83,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAG. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

PAG stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

