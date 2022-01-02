Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 25.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.57. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

