Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Raised by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 0.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,252 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

