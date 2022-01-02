Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

