Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,418,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $59.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

