Digiwage (WAGE) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Digiwage has a market cap of $57,709.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.