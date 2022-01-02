Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Shares of DBD stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $709.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 539,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

