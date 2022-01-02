Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,868 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Copart worth $118,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $151.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

