Deutsche Bank AG Sells 356,906 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356,906 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.07% of Amdocs worth $105,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after buying an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,607,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,329,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,209,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

