Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,473 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.40% of Ciena worth $111,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,853. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Ciena stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

