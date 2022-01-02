Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 114.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,760,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543,841 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Suncor Energy worth $98,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,694,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

