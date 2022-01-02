Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 278 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

FBHS opened at $106.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

