Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 108.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 244,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE:ACI opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.