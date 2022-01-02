Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $69,000 Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NLSN opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

