Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $131.47 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $11.85 or 0.00024990 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $131.47 million and $322,685.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,412.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.15 or 0.07907450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00315797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.88 or 0.00946742 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00073237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.06 or 0.00518965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00260311 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,096,258 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

