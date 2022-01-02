Depth Token (DEP) Trading Down 37.1% Over Last 7 Days

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Depth Token has a market cap of $232,481.60 and $5,248.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Depth Token has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, "DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of "fun". It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy "fun" with the money we earn working. "

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

