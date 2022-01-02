Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 73,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 855,784 shares.The stock last traded at $10.11 and had previously closed at $10.07.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.