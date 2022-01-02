Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 479,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 437,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

DCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 50.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 50,541 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 25.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 200,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 29.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after buying an additional 439,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

