Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 479,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 437,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
DCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
