DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $878,770.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $878,770.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,470.96 or 1.00011285 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00315921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001907 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.