Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,264,000 after acquiring an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,176,000 after acquiring an additional 221,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $45,149,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595,109 shares of company stock valued at $438,320,693. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,272.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.73.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

