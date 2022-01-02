Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $138.40 or 0.00293370 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded down 7% against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $152.28 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012485 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003574 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,510,452 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.