Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 183.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $329.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.43 and a 200 day moving average of $305.46. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

