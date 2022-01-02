Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $114.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

