Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.20% of AAON worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $125,469.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. AAON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

