Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $380.44 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.31 and a 200-day moving average of $433.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

