Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $246.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.