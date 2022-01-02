Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

NYSE KO opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $255.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $59.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.