Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 691 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

