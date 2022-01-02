Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,899 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $338.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Truist upped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,312,135 shares of company stock worth $800,310,068 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

