Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $286,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

