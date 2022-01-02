DA Davidson Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $260.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.11.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $239.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $243.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

