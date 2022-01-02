CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,532 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.27% of CyrusOne worth $124,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

CONE stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

