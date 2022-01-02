Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.