Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 3.1%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 2,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 256,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,653 shares of company stock worth $802,005 over the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

