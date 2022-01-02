Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $372,000 Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Raymond James increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

DNB stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

