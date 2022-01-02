Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $535,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1,492.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Kirby by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kirby by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kirby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,270,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Kirby by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 139,005 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

NYSE KEX opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

