Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $473,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,694,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $380.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

