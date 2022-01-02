Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $668.45 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.90 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $656.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.