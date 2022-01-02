Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.