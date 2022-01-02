Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.