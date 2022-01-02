Crypto Sports (CSPN) 1-Day Volume Tops $36.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $152,093.54 and approximately $36.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.