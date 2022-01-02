Crust Network (CRU) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $9.80 or 0.00020785 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $30.02 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00044571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

