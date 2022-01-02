Critical Review: Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Lakeland Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 14.47 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -46.17 Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 1.06 $35.11 million $2.18 9.95

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sanara MedTech and Lakeland Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%. Lakeland Industries has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.33%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Lakeland Industries 13.90% 14.20% 12.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Sanara MedTech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, AL.

