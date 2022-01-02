Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.80

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 8691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

